Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT at $66.52

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.64.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

