Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IONS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

