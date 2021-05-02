Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 13,015 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

