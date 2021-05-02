Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

