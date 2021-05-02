RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 1,450.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS opened at $36.54 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

