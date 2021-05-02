Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $270.70 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,988,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222,289 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Southern Copper worth $270,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.