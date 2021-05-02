United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 4,836 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

