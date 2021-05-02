Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.