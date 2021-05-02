RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Reed’s worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,066,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Reed’s by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,632 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reed’s by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

REED stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

