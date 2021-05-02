United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $492,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

