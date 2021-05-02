United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 925 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,514 shares of company stock worth $3,231,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

