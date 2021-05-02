Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 19,846 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $222.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.41 and its 200 day moving average is $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

