Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.