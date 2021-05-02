Royal Bank of Canada Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $399.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $399.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.14.

Anthem stock opened at $379.39 on Wednesday. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

