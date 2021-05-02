Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,392 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $64,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

