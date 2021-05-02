GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 54.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $292.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.09 and a twelve month high of $298.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

