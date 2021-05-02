PFG Advisors Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

