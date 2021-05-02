iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,768,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,935,000 after buying an additional 234,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.24 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

