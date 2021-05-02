ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $20,548,930 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $506.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $335.01 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

