Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

