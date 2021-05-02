Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,102 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30.

