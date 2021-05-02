AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,624 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

