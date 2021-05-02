Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2878 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NHYDY. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

