Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

