Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHLS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

