Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

RCKT stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,647 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.