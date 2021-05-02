Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces None Dividend of $2.20

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a None dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MC opened at $54.28 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 581,676 shares of company stock worth $32,471,601. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

