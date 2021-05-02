Lazard Ltd (LAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Lazard has increased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Lazard stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

