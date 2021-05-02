Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Agritech stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) by 135.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Origin Agritech were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.