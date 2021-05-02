RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,688,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.71. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

