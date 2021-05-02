Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,640,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 10,410,000 shares. Approximately 54.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Get Root alerts:

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $10.77 on Friday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Research analysts predict that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.