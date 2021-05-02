State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $32,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $445.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.77 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

