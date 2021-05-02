Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.45 EPS

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $456.01 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $223.52 and a 12 month high of $465.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRFHF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

