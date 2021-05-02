State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $42,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $181.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $181.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

