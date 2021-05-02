Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

