Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 17,452 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE CCL opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.