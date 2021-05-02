Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $125.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.
NYSE:BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18.
In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.