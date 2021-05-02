Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $125.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

NYSE:BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

