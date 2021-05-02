Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

