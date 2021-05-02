Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,492.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,474.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,401.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.