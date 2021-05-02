Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Buy

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NYSE TNET opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriNet Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

