Analysts Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $125.67

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.67.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Catalent stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 41.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $7,344,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Catalent by 8.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

