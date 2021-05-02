IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $123.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

INFO stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $63.95 and a 52 week high of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,354 shares of company stock worth $12,064,720. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in IHS Markit by 112.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in IHS Markit by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

