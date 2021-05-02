Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $144.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $126.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -156.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.