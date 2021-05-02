Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

DEA stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

