OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

