Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,874 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $157,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.57. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

