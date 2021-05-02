Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 46,000 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 328.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.