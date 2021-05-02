OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 107 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

ZBH stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $155.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

