OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

