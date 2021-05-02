Busey Wealth Management Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

